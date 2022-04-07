Venue Technical Supervisor

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

This position supports the efficient operation of NIDA as the elite Australian educational institute for the dramatic arts and of NIDA's venues as a commercial performing arts center by providing hands on technical support and supervision for shows and events within NIDA’s performance venues. The position requires an experienced technical production practitioner, who is an effective manager, possesses good self-motivation, and in-depth knowledge in at least one technical production discipline (staging, lighting, sound or vision). The role is a minimum 38 hours per week with mutually negotiated call times.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Monitor and maintain the procurement, storage and maintenance of portable technical theatre and audio visual equipment in conjunction with the AV Stores Technician .

Interpret technical requirements and scheduling information and resources for incoming productions, events and learning activities.

Facilitate the setup and operation of sound, vision, lighting and staging equipment for shows, functions and events (both internal and external)

Participate in development of Safe Work Method Statements (SWMS) and provide guidance to the safe and effective use of technical theatre and audio-visual equipment.

Maintain communication with stakeholders to ensure awareness of relevant key issues and venue capabilities and rules.

Assist the Technical Manager with supervising, rostering, timekeeping and coordination of shifts for casual technical staff and volunteers

Overseeing the development, maintenance and distribution of relevant venue technical specifications and documentation.

Conduct relevant inductions.

Advising on practical technical solutions, conflicting requirements and staffing requirements for project and production work.

Observing and monitoring behavior and work practices of incoming personnel on stage in accordance with Legislative requirements, Council Policy and the venue rules and procedures.

Provide advice on developing technical operational procedures in conjunction with stakeholders/colleagues based on observations from the field as well as feedback from staff and students.

In collaboration with stakeholders including other staff members, identify trends in equipment usage, emerging technical demands and opportunities, so as to make recommendations regarding the continual improvement of the technical theatre and screen infrastructure and inventory.

Support the Technical Operations Manager and the Department during extended operating hours or when the Manager is absent stepping in for day-to-day department duties.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate across all technical departments in support of NIDA Operations.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Managing a comprehensive workload and adhering to tight deadlines

Managing delivery and timing of concurrent, competing tasks.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Broad experience and skills in theatre technical production, with in-depth knowledge of at least one technical theatre discipline (staging, lighting, sound and/or vision)

Demonstrated ability to provide an excellent standard of customer service.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills and a demonstrated ability to communicate information.

Demonstrated time management skills in the context of teams and self.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrated ability to work co-operatively as part of a team.

Experience in supervising and training a range of casual staff and/or students.

Proven ability to work independently, exercise initiative and take ownership of assigned tasks to completion.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Proficiency in at least one CAD programs, such as AUTOCAD and/or Vectorworks.

Demonstrated interest in the performing arts.

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office and other relevant software packages including digital technologies and audio visual applications.

Availability to work flexible hours including weekends and evenings.

Desirable:

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Entry Level understanding of Live Stream Broadcasts, Connecting and Streaming to CDN’s and configuring Video Encoders

An ability to enact basic repairs upon damaged or faulty technical equipment, including a working knowledge of basic electronics.

Proficiency with or willingness to learn the operation of ETC lighting consoles.

Hold or ability to obtain: Construction Industry Induction (White Card). Risk Work License for Basic Rigging and/or Fork Lift. Elevated Work Platform Operator License Yellow Card Scissor Lift (SL) and Mast Lift (ML).

Statement of Attainment in Electrical Testing and Tagging.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result experience in using electronic records management systems or willingness to do so is important.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 year contract Full-time as Live Performance Employee Level 8 / Production and Support Staff Level 7 / Production and Support Staff Level 6 (Theatre).

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 28 Apr 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Chris Dickey, Technical Manager, Technical Operations, National Institute of Dramatic Art

email: chris.dickey@nida.edu.au

tel: +61 2 9697 7605