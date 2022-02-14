The Client Services and Event Coordinator

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

WORKING FOR NIDA THEATRES

NIDA Theatres features a modern suite of state-of-the-art theatres, rehearsal spaces, training studios and reception rooms for hire. NIDA Theatres’ team is passionately dedicated to providing broad assistance for the successful delivery of numerous internal and external shows and events.

The Client Services and Event Coordinator act as a key contact and coordination point for all NIDA Theatres’ customers and ensures the efficient administration of the booking process and the provision of a broad range operational event support for the use of NIDA Theatres. Through close collaboration with all members of NIDA Theatres’ team and other NIDA Departments, this role is responsible for the efficient and timely delivery of pre-event and post event administrative processes and for providing exceptional customer service to both internal and external customers of NIDA, actively enhancing the overall customer experience.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Be the first port of call to answer enquiries from new and existing clients to secure bookings and coordinate the administrative procedures towards the delivery of events, shows and artistic productions

Ensure accurate information and documentation is recorded and shared internally and provided to the customers, including contractual documents and the timely distribution of invoices and ticket settlements.

Liaise with all relevant Departments to ensure process efficiency and excellent intra-team communications, arrange production meetings, issue schedules and track pay

Provide Reception, Box Office and Front of House service support and assist the NIDA Theatres team in exceeding the customers’ expectations by delivering outstanding events and exceptional customer service.

Maintain accurate booking and customer records and documentation, operate the relevant administrative systems including invoice, venue and records management system.

Please see position profile for all key accountabilities

KEY CHALLENGES

Remaining focused on multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Variable workload in response to daily work and/or project and event requirements.

Developing and maintaining excellent internal and external stakeholder client relationships and working collaboratively to develop goals and solutions with others

Please see position profile for all key challenges

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Superior customer service skills coupled with a calm and friendly can-do demeanor.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task and maintain resilience and professional behavior in processing multiple competing requests in a high-traffic environment.

Excellent organisational, interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills.

Problem solving attitude and demonstrated experience in using initiative to exceed clients’ expectations.

Please see position profile for all criteria

Desirable:

Experience in invoicing and financial settlements.

Experience in using a venue and event management system and records management system (preferably RM8) to effectively manage, files and store electronic records.

Experience using Tessitura CRM and/or ticketing systems.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a full time 3 years Contract as ESA, General Staff Level 5 Step 1 with NIDA Theatres, National Institute of Dramatic Art

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.59 pm, 27th February 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Monica Scagliarini Head of NIDA Theatres

Tel: +61 2 9697 7585

Email: monica.scagliarini@nida.edu.au