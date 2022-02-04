Careers at NIDA

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

Job Alerts

Subscribe to NIDA's job alerts to be notified as new roles become available.

Subscribe to job alerts

Benefits of working for NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

Novated lease

Workplace Banking Program*

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

Connect with us

Join our community of actors, directors, designers, film buffs, theatre-lovers and supporters.

Current vacancies