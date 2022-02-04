Careers at NIDA

Visit: Corporate | Open | Melbourne
The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

Benefits of working for NIDA

  • Annual leave loading (17.5%)
  • Novated lease
  • Workplace Banking Program*
  • A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*
  • Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW
  • Access to the UNSW Library
  • Complimentary flu vaccinations
  • Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)
  • Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Continuing professional development opportunities
  • Discounts from NIDA bars during events*
  • Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

Current vacancies

Expression of Interest: NIDA Front of House Assistants

Sydney - Kensington - Contract

More info

Senior Manager Operations, NIDA Corporate Training

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Business Development Manager, NIDA Corporate Training

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Client Relationship Manager, NIDA Corporate Training

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Marketing Coordinator

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Course Coordinator

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Director of People and Culture

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Head of Writing for Performance

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Senior Systems Engineer / IT Team Lead

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Administration Coordinator

Sydney - Kensington - Full time

More info

Expression of Interest - NIDA Open Teaching Artists, Sydney

Sydney - Kensington, Casual

More info

About NIDA

Location

 Nida location

215 Anzac Parade
Kensington NSW 2033

Telephone: +61 2 9697 7600
Fax: +61 2 9662 7415