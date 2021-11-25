People and Culture HR Manager

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a centre of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practise-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

Reporting to the People & Culture Director, the People and Culture Manager provides strategic and operational advice and support on all people and culture matters, including diversity and inclusion; recruitment and selection; performance management, policy development and implementation, remuneration and benefits, employee/ industrial relations, continuing professional development, problem solving processes, work health and safety and workers compensation.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Contribute to the development of contemporary people and culture initiatives to support the attainment of NIDA’s strategic goals.

Contribute to the implementation of people policies and procedures in alignment with NIDA’s strategic plan.

Work collaboratively with departmental managers on change management issues to ensure they have the right structure and staffing capability to deliver business plans.

Provide strategic advice on NIDA’s remuneration structure and reward systems.

Provide advice to all employees on people and culture matters.

Conduct internal investigations and implement effective problem solving processes in collaboration with line managers and external stakeholders.

Ensure that NIDA’s Return to Work program and Workers’ Compensation management is effective and compliant with relevant legislation.

Lead the development of a comprehensive Performance Agreement and Professional Development framework.

Contribute to the effective management of the People and Culture budget.

Provide strategic advice and contribute to the Inclusion and Diversity strategy.

Manage NIDA’s workers compensation claims process and Return to Work program.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Assisting NIDA to develop an understanding of contemporary people practices.

Improving the understanding and need for consistency and transparency of practice.

Foster and encourage a work environment open to change.

Managing expectations across multiple stakeholders in the organisation.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Tertiary qualifications in Human Resources or a related discipline.

Minimum 8-years’ relevant experience in Human Resources.

Proven leadership capability to positively influence and mentor junior staff members of the People and Culture team

Proven capability to develop the People and Culture function as a key element of the organisation.

Sound Award knowledge and interpretation, preferably the Educational Services (Post-Secondary Education) Award (ESA) and Live Performance Award (LPA).

Demonstrated success in the effective management of Industrial/Employee Relations.

Demonstrated experience in the implementation of effective problem solving processes for staff.

Excellent communication skills (written, oral and listening), with the confidence and ability to influence at all levels of the organisation.

Well-developed presentation skills and an ability to analyse and communicate HR concepts and practices to a broad audience.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result experience in using electronic records management systems (Content Manager) or willingness to do so is important.

Desirable:

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Interest in the performing arts.

Return to Work Coordinator Certification.

Demonstrated experience with using, reviewing, and implementing Payroll and HRM Information Systems (HRIS).

POSITION PROFILE

SALARY (TRP)

This a Fixed-term 3-year contract at the ESA General Staff Level 9+ TRP.

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 12th December 2021

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Susan Kibukamusoke, People and Culture Director, National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7537

Email: susan.kibukamusoke@nida.edu.au