Marketing Coordinator
The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.
The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.
OBJECTIVE
The Marketing Coordinator supports the implementation of NIDA’s marketing and communications campaigns through a range of multi-channel promotional activities. Responsibilities include the production and distribution of advertising material and collateral, coordination of direct marketing campaigns and provision of campaign support on social media, email, website, and other channels.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Campaign coordination and support
- Coordinate the production of advertising material and collateral, including collation of copy and imagery, liaising with Creative Services Manager, external designers, proof-reading, sourcing quotes and coordinating printing and/or delivery to publishers
- Coordinate electronic direct mail and e-invites and performance reminders, including collation of content and data, management of giveaways, build of email, image resizing, testing, and distribution
- Provide content update support for the NIDA website
- Ensure all marketing campaigns adhere to creative, brand and style guidelines
- Work closely with other members of the team to ensure an integrated approach to marketing efforts and to maximize returns.
- Relationships and assets management
- Oversee and manage effective working relationships with suppliers.
- Manage timelines to ensure deadlines are consistently met.
- Demonstrate high quality communication skills with internal and external stakeholders to achieve desired results.
- Assist with photography collection management including metadata tagging.
- Budgeting
- Source competitive quotes for production of collateral and distribution.
- Track costs and ensure purchase orders are raised and approved prior to costs being incurred.
- Administration
- Maintain contacts on marketing databases, including timely updating of details following direct marketing campaigns
- Segment database to create individual lists or groups based on select criteria
- Coordinate NIDA’s attendance at recruitment events nationally and online and support the delivery of Open Day
- Populate proposal and prospectus templates with copy and images
- Collate information and undertake research for use in reports and proposals
- Manage marketing email inbox and maintain online team planner
- Organize room bookings
- Coordinate business cards production for the organisation.
- Provide daily administrative support for the marketing team and office administration including tracking collateral and stationary stock.
- Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.
- Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.
KEY CHALLENGES
- Maintaining strong attention to detail at all times.
- Exercising high level of organisational skills to manage multiple and competing deadlines.
- Maintaining data and contact information across multiple systems
- Managing internal and external stakeholder relationships.
SELECTION CRITERIA
Essential:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in marketing
- Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop and InDesign
- Working knowledge of an email marketing tool like Campaign Monitor
- Knowledge of social media platforms
- Strong attention to detail and effective time management and organisation skills
- Strong team player with effective communication and relationship management skills
- Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change and ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement
- Understanding of effective database management and data handling procedures.
Desirable:
- Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment
- Interest in the performing arts
- Experience using a website content management system
- Experience in video editing and content creation
- Graphic design skills and/or good understanding of visual communication design
- Photography skills including taking and editing photographs for print and digital
- Experience using Tessitura CRM software.
- NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result experience in using electronic records management systems (Content Manager) or willingness to do so is important.
POSITION PROFILE
Please download the position profile for more information about this role.
SALARY (TRP)
This is a full time 3 years Contract as ESA, General Staff Level 4 Step 1 with Partnerships & Engagement, National Institute of Dramatic Art
BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA
- Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)
- Novated Car Leases
- Workplace Banking
- A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD
- Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD
- Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW
- Access to the UNSW Library
- Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions
- Continuing Professional Development Opportunities
- Discounts from NIDA bars during events
- 50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs
WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR
Essential components of your application
- A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities
- Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience
CLOSING DATE
11.30pm, 18th February 2022
Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted
CONSIDERATIONS
- You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.
- A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For further information, please contact Louise O'Sullivan, Head of Customer Experience and Growth Marketing, National Institute of Dramatic Art
Tel: +61 2 9697 7596
Email: louise.osullivan@nida.edu.au