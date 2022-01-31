Marketing Coordinator

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

The Marketing Coordinator supports the implementation of NIDA’s marketing and communications campaigns through a range of multi-channel promotional activities. Responsibilities include the production and distribution of advertising material and collateral, coordination of direct marketing campaigns and provision of campaign support on social media, email, website, and other channels.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Campaign coordination and support Coordinate the production of advertising material and collateral, including collation of copy and imagery, liaising with Creative Services Manager, external designers, proof-reading, sourcing quotes and coordinating printing and/or delivery to publishers Coordinate electronic direct mail and e-invites and performance reminders, including collation of content and data, management of giveaways, build of email, image resizing, testing, and distribution Provide content update support for the NIDA website Ensure all marketing campaigns adhere to creative, brand and style guidelines Work closely with other members of the team to ensure an integrated approach to marketing efforts and to maximize returns.

Relationships and assets management Oversee and manage effective working relationships with suppliers. Manage timelines to ensure deadlines are consistently met. Demonstrate high quality communication skills with internal and external stakeholders to achieve desired results. Assist with photography collection management including metadata tagging.

Budgeting Source competitive quotes for production of collateral and distribution. Track costs and ensure purchase orders are raised and approved prior to costs being incurred.

Administration Maintain contacts on marketing databases, including timely updating of details following direct marketing campaigns Segment database to create individual lists or groups based on select criteria Coordinate NIDA’s attendance at recruitment events nationally and online and support the delivery of Open Day Populate proposal and prospectus templates with copy and images Collate information and undertake research for use in reports and proposals Manage marketing email inbox and maintain online team planner Organize room bookings Coordinate business cards production for the organisation. Provide daily administrative support for the marketing team and office administration including tracking collateral and stationary stock.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Maintaining strong attention to detail at all times.

Exercising high level of organisational skills to manage multiple and competing deadlines.

Maintaining data and contact information across multiple systems

Managing internal and external stakeholder relationships.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

A relevant tertiary qualification in marketing

Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop and InDesign

Working knowledge of an email marketing tool like Campaign Monitor

Knowledge of social media platforms

Strong attention to detail and effective time management and organisation skills

Strong team player with effective communication and relationship management skills

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change and ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement

Understanding of effective database management and data handling procedures.

Desirable:

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment

Interest in the performing arts

Experience using a website content management system

Experience in video editing and content creation

Graphic design skills and/or good understanding of visual communication design

Photography skills including taking and editing photographs for print and digital

Experience using Tessitura CRM software.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result experience in using electronic records management systems (Content Manager) or willingness to do so is important.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a full time 3 years Contract as ESA, General Staff Level 4 Step 1 with Partnerships & Engagement, National Institute of Dramatic Art

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 18th February 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Louise O'Sullivan, Head of Customer Experience and Growth Marketing, National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7596

Email: louise.osullivan@nida.edu.au