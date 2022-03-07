Customer Service Officer - Reception

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

Working for NIDA Theatres

NIDA Theatres features a modern suite of state-of-the-art theatres, rehearsal spaces, training studios and reception rooms for hire. NIDA Theatres’ team is passionately dedicated to providing broad assistance for the successful delivery of numerous internal and external shows and events.

Be the face of NIDA!

This role is the first point of contact for all visitors and phone callers to NIDA and is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to staff, students, visitors and clients when answering and assisting with inquires. This role will also be responsible for visitor parking allocation, key registration, NIDA motor vehicle bookings, and mail sorting. In addition, this role will provide administrative support to the NIDA Theatres team when required.

This position is a part-time job share arrangement. Due to internal movement, one vacancy is available to work five days, 21:15 hours per week. The successful applicant must be available to work either 8 am to 12:30 pm, or 12:30 pm to 5 pm each day.

About You

You will demonstrate a positive, calm and friendly demeanor with a proven track record of providing exceptional customer service in a professional environment. Ideally, you will have experience in a similar role and be an excellent multi-tasker who is able to manage an array of tasks and have an interest in supporting the continuous improvement of current processes.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide exceptional customer service to internal and external stakeholders, welcome all visitors to NIDA and effectively coordinate them upon arrival.

Answer and screen all inbound phone calls in a timely and professional manner, ensuring calls are transferred or escalated to the appropriate department and staff member.

Respond professionally to all internal and external enquiries received via phone, email and in-person ensuring they are dealt with effectively or transferred or escalated appropriately, and actions are followed up in a timely manner if required.

Provide Front of House support and assist the NIDA Theatres team in managing room and visitor bookings and maintaining an awareness of all events occurring at NIDA.

Assist with the merchandise operations, including sales, inventory, restocking and cash handling.

Work collaboratively with members of the NIDA Theatres team to ensure support where needed or requested across the Department.

Please see position profile for all key accountabilities

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Superior customer service skills coupled with a calm and friendly, can-do demeanor.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task and maintain resilience in a high-traffic environment.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including written and verbal skills and excellent telephone manner.

Excellent organisation skills combined with a proven focus on attention to detail.

Experience in managing administrative processes in a professional environment.

Ability to take initiative and problem solve when confronted with challenges.

Advanced computer skills with experience across the entire Microsoft Office suite and superior database management skills.

Desirable:

Previous experience in a similar role.

Interest in the Performing Arts.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a part-time 3 year contract as ESA, General Staff Level 3 with NIDA Theatres, National Institute of Dramatic Art.

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.59pm, 15th March 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Monica Scagliarini@nida.edu.au, Head of NIDA Theatres

Tel: +61 2 9697 7585

Email: monica.scagliarini@nida.edu.au