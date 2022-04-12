Course Leader and Senior Lecturer - Costume

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

This position supports NIDA’s strategic goal of connecting students with the professional performing arts and screen sectors through effective leadership of the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) – Costume. The Course Leader is the principal teacher and manager of the BFA Costume at NIDA and responsible for ensuring the delivery of a high caliber student learning experience. This encompasses effective teaching, the ability to contribute to curriculum design through an informed commitment to continuous improvement, and a scaffolded approach to learning and teaching including the development of relevant assessment tasks.

Students in the BFA-Costume are expected to acquire and practice skills in costume cutting (patternmaking), fitting and construction, fabric-dying, art-finishing, corsetry, leatherwork, tailoring, headwear, and costume management as well as engaging with emerging technologies in the field. This role also oversees the maintenance of costume workroom resources. The role collaborates with academics in other design and making programs, as well as other undergraduate programs to ensure that the BFA (Costume) course complements other practice-based education offerings at NIDA.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and deliver leading, innovative, and high-quality teaching to BFA – Costume students.

Ensure high caliber learning experiences distinguished by a student-centered approach that supports growth and builds professional networks.

Capacity to design and deliver subjects that address all aspects of practice-based and production work undertaken by Costume students.

Shape curriculum in the context of contemporary professional and creative practice, and which proactively recognizes and engages with the experiences of Australia’s culturally diverse population, and First Nations communities.

Provide leadership, advice, and support to students.

Commitment to an ongoing process of continuous improvement including participation in and contribution to regular curriculum reviews and content renewal.

Undertake regular and ongoing quality assurance in relation to teaching curriculum.

In consultation with the Director of Learning and Innovation, recruit and manage high quality teaching staff, including guest lecturers, casual tutors, and industry practitioners within budget.

Administrative functions including the writing, review and production of subject outlines and materials, consultation with students, attendance at NIDA meetings as required, and/or membership of committees.

Contribution to NIDA promotional events and activities such as but not limited to recruitment, orientation, open days, and public events.

Ongoing, pro-active, and responsive relationship relationships with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders including the establishment and maintenance of links with key industry stakeholders.

Demonstrated capacity to support student learning experiences and coordinate teaching teams including the effective management of budgets.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by the Director, Learning and Innovation, or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

To deliver excellent teaching and high caliber learning experiences for students that emphasize the skills and material knowledges relevant to students studying in the program.

The need to customize the practical components of the course to support the learning outcomes of NIDA’s student production program, while enhancing and embedding clear learning outcomes for BFA (Costume) students.

Managing student development and application to course objectives around challenges and disruptions

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Recent experience of industry best practice of costume realization.

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or equivalent relevant industry experience

A thorough understanding of the theoretical and practical concepts of costume realization.

Extensive experience in costume realization.

Proven management skill including budgeting and staff management.

Demonstrated teaching experience and commitment to student development in a higher education environment.

Proven ability to create and adapt curriculum to meet higher education requirements.

An ability to collaborate within the teaching of a collaborative art form.

Strong industry links.

Proven experience and engagement with teaching costume realization for performance in a global context.

Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Desirable:

Tertiary teaching qualification or a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.

Demonstrated experience in the design, delivery and assessment of tertiary or graduate students from a range of creative, cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.

Experience implementing and managing Learning Management Systems.

Personal Attributes:

Ability to work and interact collegially with all staff members of NIDA.

Ability to interact effectively with differently abled students and those from diverse cultural backgrounds.

High level of emotional intelligence.

Willingness to learn and try new tasks.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 year contract, as ESA Academic Staff Level C Step 6

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 3 May 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Sarah Miller AM, Director of Learning & Innovation, Learning & Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art

Email: sarah.miller@nida.edu.au

Tel: +61 2 9697 7563