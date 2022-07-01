Business & Operations Manager, NIDA Open

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Business & Operations Manager ensures the NIDA Open Sydney operations team is well managed and that all programs are commercially viable and delivered efficiently. A proactive, collaborative and supportive team management style is essential to the success of this role.

In consultation with the NIDA Open management team, the Business and Operations Manager oversees operational delivery of NIDA Open activity, which includes a significant program of short courses to more than 15,000 students around Australia each year. The Business & Operations Manager also ensures commercial viability of programs by monitoring expenditure and analyzing sales activity to maximize profitability, reporting regularly to the Head of Department and NIDA Leadership Team on financial and operational performance.

In addition to providing excellent leadership to the team of customer service and operational staff, the Business & Operations Manager oversees relationships with national venue partners and under the direction of the Head of Department makes recommendations for new business opportunities and relationships.

Working closely with internal departments at NIDA, the Business & Operations Manager advises on and implements casual staffing and on-boarding operational procedures; oversees the administration of payroll and purchase orders; delivers course information and direct student communications for NIDA Open in a timely manner.

The Business & Operations Manager manages and reports on IT and operational systems and functionality utilized across the department including but not limited to NIDA’s LMS, Course Management Systems and Financial reporting systems.

The position works closely with the Head of NIDA Open to deliver administration and operations training to NIDA Open staff across both Sydney and Melbourne to ensure that directives on Work, Health and Safety, copyright law, privacy requirements, Working With Children and consumer law are upheld across the team.

Rostered weekend work is required for up to 12 weekend days per year which will be compensable in Time in Lieu.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead an operational and administrative team to deliver all programs in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

In consultation with the Head of NIDA Open, ensure commercial competitiveness and viability of all programs by monitoring expenditure and analyzing sales activity to maximize profitability.

Support Head of NIDA Open with high level reporting to Senior Leadership Team.

Negotiate terms and contracts across all external venues and organisational relationships pertaining to NIDA Open’s operating requirements.

Research new revenue streams with a focus on generating business and work with the Senior Program Manager and Head of Department to analyse customer feedback and increase participation across course offerings.

Implement robust systems and processes to maximize effective working relationships across NIDA. Ensure internal stakeholders are accurately informed about departmental operations.

Manage and make recommendations for the use of IT and Finance systems that support NIDA Open course management to ensure they are used effectively.

Manage staff training, administration and reporting for financial management and IT systems including payroll, invoicing and online sales.

Adhere to all WHS and Working with Children requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

Undertake other duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

KEY CHALLENGES

Managing and effectively supporting a team of diverse and experienced professional arts administrators, ensuring a positive work environment.

Ensuring accurate reporting of financial position and advising on financial profitability of all NIDA Open programs.

Working in a resource-limited environment and delivering excellence under tight timeframes.

Motivating and managing a team in a dynamic and consistently busy environment.

Maximizing cost effectiveness while supporting creative and cultural program objectives as designed by the program management team and Head of NIDA Open.

Managing competing deadlines on all administrative functions.

Developing positive, productive relationships with external and internal stakeholders.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Tertiary qualifications in arts management, business or education and/or equivalent work experience.

Experience working in a senior administrative management role, effectively supporting and motivating a team of full-time and casual employees.

Leadership and self-management experience to achieve financial, administrative and programming targets in a timely manner.

Demonstrated ability to analyse and report on sales results, operating expenditure, and customer feedback, and compile information into high level reports.

Excellent communication skills and stakeholder management.

Advanced skills and proficiency with office computer applications including Word, Excel, Outlook, CRM, RM8 and finance packages.

Must have a valid Working With Children Check.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Desirable:

Experience working with database, and website content management systems.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Experience in the performing arts or education industry.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3-year contract as ESA Level 9

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 15 Jul 2022 (applications will be reviewed on receipt and suitable candidates will be interviewed on a rolling basis).

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Gillian Meisner-Lemon, Head of NIDA Open

gillian.meisnerlemon@nida.edu.au

+61 2 9697 7624