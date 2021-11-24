Student Services Administrator

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a centre of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practise-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Student Services Administrator supports the student experience through administration in the SELQA department, using quality-assured frameworks and productive relationships with all NIDA staff. This position will also provide accurate data collection and reporting preparation to regulatory frameworks including but not limited to TEQSA and the Department of Education and Training. In addition, this position will provide administration associated with the delivery of key projects such as the student calendar, student recruitment activities, student events, and the preparation of related documentation.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Assist your manager and other SELQA staff to provide efficient administration related to student engagement.

Accurately collating, applying and reporting of student data within defined timeframes using quality-assured systems and processes.

Respond to applicant enquiries and support the student application process and recruitment activities by liaising with relevant staff.

Cultivate productive working relationships with relevant NIDA staff, students and other relevant stakeholders to deliver defined projects such as student recruitment activities, student events and the preparation of its related documentation.

Provide stakeholder support whilst responding and resolving relevant student enquires.

Provide administrative support for student enrolments and onboarding.

Assist with the organisation of the audition and interview process by booking travel and accommodation for Academic staff as required.

Effectively utilise NIDA’s Records Management System (Content Manager) to file and manage student and staff records.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Ensuring the workflow is productive in light of competing priorities.

Integrity of student data and reporting to external stakeholders

KEY PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

Reports to: Director Student Engagement, Learning and Quality Assurance

Supervises: NA

Internal: Staff, Team, Academic Staff and Other NIDA staff

External: External Stakeholders under supervision

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Proven organisational and time management skills with accurate attention to detail.

Sound interpersonal and problem-solving skills.

Effective communication skills and the ability to follow instruction.

Service focused and able to deliver support to internal and external stakeholders.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Excel, Word).

Demonstrated experience in the use of various databases and records management systems.

Relevant qualifications or equivalent combination of relevant experience and education and/or training.

Proven ability to meet competing deadlines and work effectively under pressure.

Demonstrated experience in working collaboratively in a small team environment across a large organisation.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result experience in using electronic records management systems (Content Manager) or willingness to do so is important.

Desirable:

Previous experience in a similar position within the education sector.

Demonstrated experience using Paradigm and/or another student management system.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Interest in the performing arts.

CONTINUOUS REVIEW

This Position Profile will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis to reflect changes in the requirements of the position.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This a Contract – 3 years full time ESA, General Staff, Level 5 remuneration package

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11pm, 9th December 2021

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Kylie Black, Director Student Engagement, Learning and Quality Assurance, Student Engagement, Learning and Quality Assurance.

Tel: +61 2 9697 7654

Email: kylie.black@nida.edu.au