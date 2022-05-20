Manager Vocational Studies

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Manager, Vocational Studies, is responsible for the day-to-day management of NIDA as a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) with a focus on the high-quality delivery of NIDA’s suite of Vocational Education and Training (VET) degree courses. This position ensures compliance with regulatory bodies, keeps abreast of the VET sector and relevant entertainment arts industry developments, and implements and maintains efficient administrative systems. The Manager Vocational Studies role includes extensive liaison with NIDA staff, students, alumni, and industry contacts.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Monitor and manage NIDA’s RTO requirements in accordance with the VET Quality Framework

Monitor and manage VET Student Loans obligations as required by the Department of Education

Ensure training and assessment processes are compliant with the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) requirements.

Manage professional services for the VET division, including: support for academic workload administration and teaching allocations; coordination of casual and sessional academic teaching; support for staff recruitment, student recruitment and admissions and liaise with internal stakeholders such as Marketing and Student Academic Services and Quality Assurance to achieve defined objectives; data collation and reporting and provision of policy and procedural advice; advocate for positive solution-focused culture within the Learning and Innovation team.

In conjunction with the Deputy Director, Learning and Innovation (VET), contribute to the development of courses

In conjunction with the Deputy Director Learning and Innovation (VET), ensure VET offerings meet financial targets of established budgets

Provide support to NIDA as required including participation in and support of Faculty projects and events.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to best practice principles of Employment, Equity and Diversity

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Ability to work independently and take initiative

Managing competing demands, deadlines and short lead times

Remaining abreast of changing VET guidelines and regulations.

Ensuring professional standards of delivery and positive student experience.

Maintaining productive communication channels between departments

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Tertiary qualifications in education or management and/or equivalent relevant experience.

Management experience within an educational institution.

Experience in the development of and /or management of educational offerings.

High level communication skills, both written and verbal.

High level project management skills and demonstrated experience in managing multiple projects.

Ability to work with a broad cross section of internal and external stakeholders.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of emerging technology.

Ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Experience in using electronic records management systems (RM8) or willingness to do so

Desirable:

Training in, and management of, VET courses.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Interest in the performing arts.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 year contract as ESA General Staff, Level 8

($83,186 base)

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 10 Jun 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Mark Gaal at

mark.gaal@nida.edu.au

+61 2 9697 7573