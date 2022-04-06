Manager - Learning and Innovation

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

The Manager, Learning and Innovation, is responsible for the efficient and effective administration and coordination of the Learning and Innovation division. This leadership position plays a central role in facilitating communication and the smooth operation of NIDA’s higher education and vocational education training programs. Working with the Director of Learning and Innovation, course coordinators and teaching teams, the Manager, Learning, and Innovation ensures timely, accurate and effective information flow and reporting to meet a wide range of strategic and operational objectives.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure effective internal communication within the Learning and Innovation team and with other NIDA departments, and with external stakeholders as required.

Develop and manage systems that support the Division’s information flow and reporting on matters such as course and subject management, timetabling, assessment, database management, communication, finance, and evaluation.

Supervise and manage the allocation of tasks to Course Coordinators and other relevant NIDA staff, ensuring that all relevant internal stakeholders are informed of tasks and provide input where relevant.

Manage professional services for the Learning and Innovation division, including: support for academic workload administration and teaching allocations. coordination of casual and sessional academic teaching. support for staff recruitment, student recruitment and admissions. data collation and reporting and provision of policy and procedural advice.

Advocate for positive solution-focused culture within the Learning and Innovation team.

Undertake research, provide high level assistance and support to the Director of Learning and Innovation on diverse, emerging, and complex matters to facilitate informed decision making and planning.

Provide leadership and direction to the administrative team, Learning and Innovation, including: performance planning and career development. ensuring a culture that balances efficient administration and support for students. monitoring, evaluating, reporting on, and managing team member performance.

Provide executive support including preparation, management and review of sensitive communications, reports, briefings, meeting agendas, minutes and related documentation ensuring they are comprehensive, accurate and timely.

Ensure division-wide meetings are well supported and professionally managed including venue preparation, meeting invitations and agenda, technical support and catering as required.

Provide support to NIDA as required including participation in and support of Faculty projects and events.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to best practice principles of Employment, Equity and Diversity

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Meeting multiple, competing deadlines within tight timeframes

Negotiating best-practice outcomes among stakeholders

Anticipating and addressing emerging issues in a rapidly changing environment, while maintaining quality and continuous improvement

Achieving the division’s strategic work objectives through strong internal networks and direct consultation with staff and colleagues

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Demonstrated ability to effectively analyse information, problem solve and deliver outcome oriented strategic solutions

Ability to embrace organisational change and apply continuous improvement principles in an administrative setting

Ability to cultivate and lead a high-performing administrative team

Ability to work effectively and collaboratively with people across all organisational levels

Demonstrated self-awareness, social awareness, openness to feedback, passion and resilience.

Superior written and verbal communication skills.

Commitment to continuous skills development including the use of emerging technology.

Desirable:

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Interest in the performing arts.

Experience with or aptitude for electronic records management

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 year contract Full-time as ESA, General Staff, Level 9+

Salary:($95 - $115K)

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 27 Apr 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Sarah Miller AM, Director of Learning & Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7563

Email: sarah.miller@nida.edu.au