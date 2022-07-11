IT Support Officer

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The primary purpose of this role is to provide onsite level 1 technical support to NIDA Staff and Students, and to assist the NIDA IT department with general maintenance and operational issues including telephony services.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Physical setup of Computers, Printers, IP Phones and Peripherals.

Replace computer hardware components as required.

Audit IT / Network equipment, software, warranty, and licensing.

Install client software as required.

Provide level 1 support for NIDA wide telephony services.

Assist Head of Technology and IT Team lead as required.

Undertake other duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Dealing with difficult people and/or circumstances, ability to problem-solve, identify when problems should be escalated.

Making time to regularly address important tasks by prioritizing to meet deadlines.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Overall understanding of IT systems, networks, hardware, and software.

Ability to maintain excellent standard of customer service.

Relevant IT educational background.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement in a fast-paced environment.

Desirable:

Previous experience in a similar role.

Experience with Windows Desktop OS/Server OS/AD DS

Experience with MacOS

Experience with Networks/Switches/VLAN/ACL

Experience with Azure Active Directory

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Interest in the performing arts.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a Part time / Full time contract as ESA Level 1

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 25 Jul 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Ramana Kirubagaran, Head of Technology, Finance & IT

Email: it.recruitment@nida.edu.au

Phone: +61 (0) 2 9697 7600