Head of Writing for Performance

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a centre of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practise-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

This role supports NIDA’s strategic goal of connecting our students with the professional performing arts, screen and interactive games sectors, while responding to the emergence of new digital and online platforms that offer new career opportunities in tandem with established pathways. The appointee to this position will bring high caliber experience in writing for live, screen-based and/or digital environments (either as a playwright and/or screenwriter) along with strong professional networks that enhance NIDA’s brand as an essential global and future-focused creative organisation.

The Head of Writing for Performance will have responsibility for the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Writing for Performance, specializing in writing for both live and recorded performance, including theatre, film, television and radio. The Head of Writing for Performance is the principal teacher and manager of the Writing for Performance program at NIDA.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and deliver leading, innovative, and high-quality teaching to postgraduate students.

Ensure high caliber learning experiences distinguished by a student-centered approach that supports growth and builds professional networks.

Capacity to design and deliver subjects that address Writing for Performance in the context of contemporary professional and creative practice, and which proactively recognize and engage with the experiences of Australia’s multicultural population, and First Nations communities.

Provide leadership, advice, and support to students.

Commitment to an ongoing process of continuous improvement including participation in and contribution to regular curriculum reviews and content renewal.

Undertake regular and ongoing quality assurance in relation to teaching curriculum.

In consultation with the Director of Learning and Innovation, recruit and manage high quality teaching staff, including guest lecturers, casual tutors and industry practitioners within budget.

Ongoing, pro-active and responsive relationship management with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders

Work collaboratively and effectively with NIDA staff.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by the Director of Learning and Innovation, or on occasion, for the CEO.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Uphold and promote NIDA values in all communication with external and internal stakeholders.

Balance student expectations for individual attention and workload.

Communicating NIDA’s commitment to prioritizing, inviting, and supporting the most talented and courageous storytellers, with an equally focused commitment to prospective applications who are First Nations and/or People of Colour and/or are under-presented in the arts, creative and entertainment sectors.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Informed industry person and fresh thinker who can develop subject content and relevant curriculum responsive to both industry shifts, and student interests.

Culturally sensitive, evolved and entrepreneurial in teaching style and approach.

Connected to leadership and contemporary learning ideas in writing for performance and pedagogy.

Highly organised and collegial; able to work effectively and efficiently with the whole NIDA team

Excellent oral and written communication, and positive relationship management skills.

Understanding and a keen awareness of the challenges of inclusion and diversity.

Willingness to embrace organisational change; and to learn and engage with new tasks.

Desirable:

Passion for the performing arts, screen industry and/or interactive performance storytelling.

Demonstrated experience in the design, delivery and assessment of tertiary or graduate students from a range of creative, cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.

Experience in a multi-disciplinary academic or professional environment.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a full time 3 years Contract with Learning and Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 14th February 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Sarah Miller AM, Director of Learning & Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7563

Email: sarah.miller@nida.edu.au