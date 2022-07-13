Head of NIDA Corporate

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

The Opportunity

An exciting and busy role, the Head of NIDA Corporate leads our public program of skills-based training courses in communication, presentation, and leadership. This position is also responsible for seeking new business opportunities to reinforce NIDA’s position as Australia’s leading provider of dramatic arts education and training.

Under the direction of the Director of Commercial Development, you will:

Lead the NIDA Corporate team and ensure high quality delivery and consistency of courses across a diverse national portfolio of public programs while maximising sales and profitability.

Manage the planning, development, and delivery of NIDA Corporate courses for business professionals and community clients in Sydney, Melbourne, and at other sites as required.

Work with the senior leadership team to ensure commercial competitiveness and viability of all programs by monitoring revenue, expenses, and surpluses to maintain profitability and margins.

Identify and pursue business development opportunities with existing and new clients, events, and activities.

About You

You are an empowering team leader with strong commercial acumen, substantial sales experience, and a proven track record of increasing revenue and generating new business opportunities. You have a demonstrated understanding of the corporate training landscape and ability to develop and implement a diverse portfolio of highly participatory education programs for a variety of markets. You have a strong interest in education or the dramatic arts.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3-year contract

Salary range is $120-135k + 10.5% Superannuation

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

A Statement of Competency that addresses the selection criteria listed in the Position Profile.

CLOSING DATE

5.00pm, 26 Jul 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

Applications that do not address the selection criteria will not be considered.

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For a confidential discussion about this role, please contact Sujeet.jena@nida.edu.au