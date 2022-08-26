Development Coordinator

Development Coordinator

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, low socio-economic, LGBTQI and disability communities to apply. All applications will be considered without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the dramatic arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a Centre of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based and industry-relevant training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

The Opportunity

The Development Coordinator provides support to the department to ensure the successful delivery of operational projects and programs for existing and prospective Donors, Sponsors, Partners and Alumni of NIDA. This role is also responsible coordinating and delivering events produced by the Development department.

Reporting to the Head of Development this position will provide support to the team, through the management of CRM databases (Tessitura and Content Manager), as well as providing research and project coordination.

This role also provides critical support to the team to assist with the generation of new and existing sponsorship and philanthropic income, through operational management of stewardship, invoicing, research, proposal writing, general coordination, and event management.

About You

To be successful in this position you will bring a can-do attitude to everything you do. You will have previous experience in fundraising for not-for-profit organisations as well as experience managing and maintaining a CRM database.

You will have demonstrated experience in researching and writing applications and proposals, and thrive in a dynamic fast-paced environment.

You have strong interpersonal skills, are extremely organized, and have exceptional administration skills.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3-year full-time contract.

The base annual salary is $73,874 + 10.5% Superannuation (on top of base salary).

Please include the following in your application:

A brief cover letter that demonstrates your understanding of and capacity to undertake the role.

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

5.00 pm, Friday 9 September 2022.

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted.

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working with Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

CONTACT

For a confidential discussion about this role, please contact lisa.hamilton@nida.edu.au