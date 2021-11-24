Creative Services Manager

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a centre of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practise-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Creative Services Manager (CSM) creates and develops NIDA collateral, campaign materials and assets to support and enhance marketing and communications initiatives, promote brand awareness and NIDA communication strategies.

The role leads the scheduling and prioritisation of work from the starting point of initiating creative proposals and project plans through to project completion and delivers marketing and communication executions across multiple touch points and media including print, digital, social media, outdoor, website, video and internal channels.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Project-manage the production of NIDA-wide print and digital collateral, campaign materials, video content and proposals, ensuring best practice, accuracy, and adherence to style guide and creative brand requirements.

Develop, build and maintain collaborative working relationships with a range of internal stakeholders through effective communication, negotiation and issues management to scope and plan marketing creative requirements including support for NIDA Production Seasons and student and philanthropic events activity throughout the school year.

Build highly effective working relationships with a range of external suppliers including designers, printers, advertisers and distributors to ensure marketing materials are delivered on time and within budget.

Anticipate, identify and assess potential issues and problems and analyse a variety of solutions to address changing stakeholder priorities and needs.

Provide regular briefings and reports on agreed project goals and objectives to ensure management is kept fully informed of project progress and issues.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Manage a busy annual schedule of marketing activity, workflow and production cycle of a large volume of campaign materials with multiple and competing deadlines.

Maintaining currency of best practice standards and technological solutions which apply to digital and video content creation and production.

Diplomacy in managing internal and external stakeholders.

KEY PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

Reports to: Head of Marketing and Communications

Supervises: Nil

Internal: Marketing & Communications, NIDA Open, NIDA Corporate, NIDA Theatres, Artistic Planning, Student Services, Development and Alumni, teaching staff and students

External: Creative professionals including designers, videographers, photographers. content writers and more as well as printers, advertisers, and distributors

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Relevant tertiary qualifications in marketing or communications or related discipline and/or substantial experience in a similar role.

Superior project management, organisational and problem-solving skills, and an ability to work well with multiple deadlines.

Extensive experience in creating briefs and a strong knowledge of the design and production process.

Skills in graphic design with a good sense of layout best practices.

Excellent attention to detail and ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

Highly developed interpersonal skills in managing internal and external stakeholders.

Experience in budget management and monitoring skills including reporting and analysis.

Proficient working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign and Photoshop) and PowerPoint.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Desirable:

Experience working in a design or advertising agency or similar.

Experience implementing integrated multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Interest in the performing arts.

CONTINUOUS REVIEW

This Position Profile will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis to reflect changes in the requirements of the position.

SALARY (TRP)

This a 9 months full-time maternity cover from Dec 2021, ESA Level 8.

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11pm, 9th December 2021

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Laetitia Shepherd, Head of Marketing and Communications National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7633

Email: Laetitia.Shepherd@nida.edu.au