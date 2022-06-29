Course Leader Cultural Leadership

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Course Leader Cultural Leadership will play a key role in the growth, development and renewal of NIDA’s Cultural Leadership course working collaboratively with the Director Learning and Innovation and academic colleagues to build communities of practice among staff and students and develop future-focused curriculum that reflect and lead cultural sector issues.

The role contributes to the teaching of subjects, course reviews and quality assurance within the MFA (Cultural Leadership).

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead and manage the MFA (Cultural Leadership) course.

Collaborate with colleagues to select and engage subject lecturers who are embedded in current industry practices and guest speakers who are leaders in their field, as well as relevant academic staff.

Engage with and inclusion of First Nations arts leaders and First Nations arts communities.

Oversee and guide subject content development and delivery, including on-line content and delivery.

Plan and facilitate international placements in high profile organizations for each enrolled student

Lead innovation and research in areas relevant to cultural leadership and contribute to the culture of scholarship at NIDA.

Operate effectively and engage successfully with the online learning and teaching processes that are associated with the teaching of the Cultural Leadership course.

Actively engage with a range of industry groups to ensure that content of the MFA (Cultural Leadership) program has currency and relevance.

Consistently monitor and evaluate the standard of content and delivery of the MFA (Cultural Leadership) and implement course review processes in line with NIDA’s academic quality assurance framework.

Build national and international networks in the cultural sector of benefit to NIDA and the student cohorts.

Collaborate with NIDA to ensure quality teaching and delivery in a harmonious and professional nurturing environment.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by the Director, Learning and Innovation.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Developing, delivering and reviewing content in a range of blended delivery modes, including on-line delivery and through intensive on campus cohort communities of practice.

Working collaboratively in a fast paced and dynamic interdisciplinary environment.

Fostering collaborative interactions with a part-time cohort of students from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, communicating mainly on-line.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Demonstrated reputation as a cultural leader and/or highly regarded arts practitioner or industry professional.

Demonstrated commitment to inclusion of First Nations arts leaders and First Nations arts communities in all aspects of work.

Demonstrated commitment to inclusion and diversity in all areas of practice.

Ability to operate successfully in an online learning and teaching environment.

Profile as a cultural leader with effective cultural networks.

Experience in higher education learning and teaching.

Experience in accredited higher education course development and review processes, quality assurance and on-line delivery.

Commitment to working within a collaborative environment with a diverse range of colleagues.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result, experience in using electronic records management systems or willingness to do so is essential.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of current technologies and an ability to analyse and problem solve in a context of change and continuous improvement.

Desirable:

A post graduate qualification in a relevant discipline, preferably a practice-led doctorate, and/or equivalent professional experience.

Experience in academic and/or practice-led research.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3-year contract – part-time (4 days) as ESA Academic Staff, Level C

$104,814.95 (pro-rated salary based on a 4-day working week including 10.5% superannuation)

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 20 Jul 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Karilyn Brown - Course Leader Cultural Leadership

karilyn.brown@nida.edu.au

+61 2 9697 7645