Course Leader - Costume

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

This position will be responsible for the leadership, management, and continuous improvement of all aspects of the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) – Costume, including curriculum development and learning and teaching including assessment.

Students in the BFA-Costume are expected to acquire and practice skills in costume cutting (patternmaking), fitting and construction, fabric-dying, art-finishing, corsetry, leatherwork, tailoring and headwear and costume management as well as engage with emerging technologies in the field. This role also oversees the maintenance of costume workroom resources. The role collaborates with academics in other design and making programs, as well as other undergraduate programs to ensure that the BFA (Costume) course complements other available practice-based education programs at NIDA.

The role also offers the ability to review these subjects, taking into account students’ overall educational experience and to provide resources and support to enhance the creative and practical skills and experiences students need for success in their chosen field.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Capacity to design, teach and supervise both practice-based and production work undertaken by Costume students.

Successful delivery of subject content to students in learning environments, including the completion of marking and assessment and both timely feedback and entry of marks into relevant Learning Management System (LMS).

Administrative functions including the writing, review and production of subject outlines and materials, consultation with students, attendance at NIDA meetings as required, and/or membership of committees.

Timely production of high quality and relevant subject content. The imparting of considered advice to students. Contribution to NIDA strategic goals.

In consultation with the Director Learning and Innovation, ensure appropriately qualified individuals are hired as sessional and visiting staff to ensure a high quality of guest lecturers, casual and sessional tutors and industry professionals.

Effective management of casual and sessional staff who are inducted in the requisite processes and systems essential to fostering a positive learning experience for students including assessment, feedback and marking as well as Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) and student support.

Demonstrated capacity to support student learning experiences and coordinate teaching teams including the effective management of budgets.

Develop and maintain an engaging online learning environment through NIDA’s Learning Management Systems (LMS).

Effective organization and management of own and staff workflows and work to competing deadlines.

High caliber learning experience for students evidenced through positive student feedback and subjects effectively organized and undertaken in a timely fashion.

Establish and maintain industry links with key industry stakeholders and higher education contacts. Leading to opportunities for student placements and employment.

Contribution to NIDA promotional events and activities such as but not limited to recruitment, orientation, open days, and public events.

Observe the principles and practices of Equal Employment opportunity.

Adhere to all WH&S requirements of the organization. To ensure a safe working environment for self and others.

KEY CHALLENGES

Deliver excellent teaching and high caliber learning experiences for students that emphasize the skills and material knowledges relevant to students studying in the program.

Customize the practical components of the course to support the learning outcomes of NIDA’s student production program, while enhancing and embedding clear learning outcomes for BFA (Costume) students.

Manage student development and application to course objectives around challenges and disruptions.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Recent experience of industry best practice of costume realization.

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or equivalent relevant industry experience.

A thorough understanding of the theoretical and practical concepts of costume realization.

Extensive experience in costume realization.

Proven management skill including budgeting and staff management.

Demonstrated teaching experience and commitment to student development and care in a higher education environment.

Proven ability to create and adapt curriculum to meet higher education requirements.

An ability to collaborate within the teaching of a collaborative art form.

Strong industry links.

Proven experience and engagement with teaching costume realization for performance in a global context.

Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organizational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyze and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Desirable:

Tertiary teaching qualification or a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.

Experience in a practice-based learning environment.

Experience implementing and managing Learning Management Systems.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Ability to work and interact collegially with all staff members of NIDA.

Ability to interact effectively with differently abled students and those from diverse cultural backgrounds.

High level of emotional intelligence.

Willingness to learn and try new tasks.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 years Contract at the Learning and Innovation Academic Level C.

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 7th January 2022

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Sarah Miller, Director of Learning & Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7563

Email: sarah.miller@nida.edu.au