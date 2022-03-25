Course Coordinator - Technical Theatre and Stage Management

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

The Course Coordinator (Technical Theatre and Stage Management) is responsible for implementing and maintaining efficient administrative systems and processes for the operational delivery of NIDA’s Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Technical Theatre and Stage Management (TTSM). Working closely with both the TTSM Course Leader and the Manager of the Learning and Innovation division, the Course Coordinator collaborates with staff across NIDA’s BFA programs to streamline and enhance administrative processes. The role also includes extensive liaison with NIDA staff, students, alumni, industry contacts and the general public.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate the logistical aspects of each discipline’s teaching requirements, including: Issue casual employment agreements in consultation with the Course Leader and Faculty Manager, including the receipt of up-to-date resumes Schedule teachers and room resources, coordinate timetables, room bookings, and assessment activities in accordance with NIDA’s Standard Operating Procedures and processes. Assist the Course Leader and relevant Lecturers with the management of student projects and student productions which includes budgeting, planning, timetabling, delivery, monitoring, controlling closure and evaluation of projects within the discipline. Co-ordinate and process term results into student administrative systems

Assist Course Leader and relevant Lecturers on budget preparation and oversight, including the timely entry of timesheets for casual staff

Manage relationships with internal stakeholders such as Marketing and NIDA Theatres to achieve defined objectives.

Work across the Learning and Innovation division to implement Curriculum Renewal and Review processes as required.

Effectively manage NIDA’s Learning Management System to ensure staff and students have access to all

relevant material and use NIDA’s electronic management systems efficiently and effectively.

relevant material and use NIDA’s electronic management systems efficiently and effectively. Assist with the application and enrolment process for identified courses including fielding enquiries, processing applications and coordinating recruitment and orientation activities.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Ability to work independently and take initiative for developing processes

Managing competing demands and deadlines

Short lead times

Multi-tasking

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Excellent organisational and time management skills with attention to detail.

Advanced project management skills including proven ability to meet competing deadlines and work effectively under pressure.

Demonstrated ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of organizational change and continuous improvement.

Experience working collaboratively within a small team environment and across a large organisation.

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills and positive solutions-focused attitude.

Experience and aptitude across a wide range of existing and emerging administrative tools including; Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products ie. Outlook, Excel, Word. Demonstrated experience in the use of databases and student management systems ie. Paradigm. Familiarity with online learning delivery platforms ie. Canvas. Experience with electronic records management systems ie. Content Manager



Desirable:

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or relevant administrative experience within an educational setting, preferably within the higher education or vocational education sector.

Demonstrated experience in the relevant performing arts field/s.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Knowledge, experience, and interest in the creative industries

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 year contract as ESA, General Staff, Level 6

Base Salary: $68,189.63

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 8th April 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Sarah Miller AM, Director of Learning & Innovation, Learning & Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art



Email: sarah.miller@nida.edu.au

Tel: +61 2 9697 7563