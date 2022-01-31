Course Coordinator

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

This is a key role supporting the operations of the Acting Department and its activities including academic programs and student projects. Working closely with the Head of Acting and other Senior Lecturers in the Acting department, the coordinator is responsible for implementing and maintaining administrative systems for the efficiency in the Acting department. As the first point of contact, this role will liaise with all NIDA staff including other Course Coordinators, students, industry contacts as appropriate and key academic services within the Learning and Innovation portfolio.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinates the logistical aspects of the Acting department’s teaching requirements, including: Issuing casual employment agreements in consultation with the Course Leader and Director Learning and Innovation, including the receipt of up-to-date resumes or curriculum vitae, scheduling teachers and room resources, coordination of timetables, room bookings, and assessment activities in accordance with NIDA’s Standard Operating Procedures and processes. Management of student projects and involvement in student productions, which includes the budgeting, planning, timetabling, delivery, monitoring, controlling closure and evaluation of projects within the Acting department. Co-ordinating and processing term results into student administrative systems (e.g., Paradigm).

Assist the Head of Acting and relevant Senior Lecturers on budget preparation and oversight including the timely entry of timesheets for casual staff.

Manage relationships with internal stakeholders, such as Marketing, Communications, and NIDA Theatres to achieve defined objectives.

Work effectively with units within the Learning and Innovation portfolio (e.g., Curriculum and SELQA) to ensure the implementation and management of recommendations undertaken through Curriculum Renewal and Review processes as necessary.

Effectively use NIDA's Learning Management System, Canvas, to ensure staff and students have access to all relevant material.

relevant material.

Use NIDA's electronic management system, currently Content Manager, efficiently and effectively.

Efficiently respond to enquiries from former and current NIDA students in relation to course matters.

Assist with the application and enrolment process for Department’s courses, including fielding enquiries, processing applications and coordinating recruitment and orientation activities.

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Ability to work independently and take initiative for developing processes

Managing competing demands and deadlines

Short lead times

Multi-tasking

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or student/course administration experience. Equivalent combination of relevant experience and education and/or training, preferably in a higher education environment.

Excellent organisational and time management skills with accurate attention to detail.

Familiarity with (or ability to quickly acquire) online learning delivery including Canvas.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Excel, Word).

Demonstrated experience in the use of databases and records and student management systems, particularly Paradigm.

Proven ability to meet competing deadlines and work effectively under pressure.

Demonstrated experience in working collaboratively within a small team environment and across a large organisation.

Demonstrated project management skills

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern changing technologies and the ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result, experience in using electronic records management systems (Content Manager) or willingness to do so

Desirable:

Considerable Production, Stage Management, or Project Management experience.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

Interest in the performing arts.

Knowledge, experience and interest in all aspects of Performance

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a full time 3 years Contract with Learning and Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 18th February 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Sarah Miller AM, Director of Learning & Innovation, National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7563

Email: sarah.miller@nida.edu.au