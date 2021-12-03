Coordinator NIDA Connect

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

OBJECTIVE

The Coordinator – NIDA Connect is responsible for the coordination, administration, logistics and delivery of NIDA Connect. NIDA Connect is a project that aims to connect outer metropolitan and regional Australians to world-class creative industry practice and training.

There are four elements to the NIDA Connect project comprised of online and face to face delivery:

*Skills development short courses for young people and adults delivered online and face to face

*NIDA Teacher Training and mentoring for local artists to deliver skills development short courses

*Broadcast/streaming of NIDA student productions for schools and communities

*Workshops for schools to accompany the viewing of the NIDA student productions

Working closely with the Business Manager, NIDA Connect Program Manager and the Program Management team, this role ensures NIDA Connect runs smoothly and efficiently, has accurate documentation and resources and that teaching artists are appropriately supported. This role is also responsible for venue liaison, staff interstate travel and general course operations.

This role will ensure that the experience of all participants and stakeholders is of a high standard and that Program Managers and teaching artists are well supported to design and deliver exceptional learning outcomes for our students.

Some variable hours of work may be required to support the needs of NIDA Connect’s program of activities, which will be negotiated in advance and compensable as time in lieu.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Provide excellent tutor liaison and support. Confirming project and course details with teaching artists, including pay details, course delivery times and teaching resources.

Coordinate venue requirements and booking requests from internal and external customers. Issue contracts, letters of agreement, schedules or other relevant documentation with partner venues.

Respond to client enquiries and enrolments over the phone and online and provide advice and guidance to clients enquiring about NIDA Connect.

Book and track travel requirements including ground transport, flights and accommodation.

Supervise courses and programs delivered as part of NIDA Connect, including managing weekend activity as required.

Operate administrative systems to generate purchase orders, book venues, enter course information, issue invoices, process payments, track enrolments and other systems as required.

In collaboration with other members of the team ensure NIDA complies with Copyright, Working With Children and any other relevant legislation or enforceable regulation relating to operations and program delivery nationally.

Undertake other duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Ensuring appropriate resources, facilities and equipment are provided for the complete range of courses and activities.

Ensuring casual staff members are fully supported to be effective in their duties.

Working within the firm boundaries of the approved project outline and timeline

Coordinating a range of competing priorities and deadlines.

Ensuring attention to detail in a busy environment.

Liaising effectively with a range of stakeholders (both internal and external).

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a positive telephone manner when responding to customer enquiries.

Ability to independently manage workload and take initiative where appropriate.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and work to deadlines whilst remaining calm under pressure and ensuring strong attention to detail.

Excellent administration skills and proficiency with office computer applications, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and CRM or finance packages.

Demonstrates an understanding of NIDA’s training philosophy, and a commitment to the pursuit of excellence.

Must have a valid Working With Children Check.

Desirable:

Experience with transport and venue bookings and liaison.

Experience using Tessitura and Ish/OnCourse or similar customer relationship management system.

Experience using Canvas or similar learning management systems for delivery of online courses.

Experience working in the delivery of short courses or training.

First Aid Certificate.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government performing arts organisation or educational institution.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This a Part-time, 4 days a week, 18 months contract at the ESA General Staff Level 5, Step 1 TRP.

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 19th December 2021

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact James Handsaker, Business Manager, NIDA Open, National Institute of Dramatic Art National Institute of Dramatic Art

Tel: +61 2 9697 7699

Email: james.handsaker@nida.edu.au