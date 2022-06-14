Client Relationship Representative – NIDA Corporate Training

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

The NIDA Corporate Training Client Relationship Representative is responsible for responding to and providing exceptional support for client training inquiries from initial contact to completion of training.

Providing high level client support and information about NIDA Corporate Training opportunities across all modes and platforms of training. These training opportunities include face-to-face and online delivery of one-to-one coaching, public courses, in-house delivery, and customized training.

The role involves ongoing relationship management with new and existing clients to ensure each training opportunity exceeds client expectations. The role will also include detailed course administration, working alongside NIDA Corporate Training’s Client Relationship Management team and Learning Design team to devise and deliver customised business training solutions in response to clients’ needs.

As a casual member of staff, the Client Relationship Representative may from time to time be required to assist with administrative or operational activities as required and as directed by their line manager.

This role is casual, responding to client demand. Hours and pattern of work will be set in consultation with the Business Development Manager on a monthly roster. This position will require availability between the hours of 8:30am–6:30pm, Monday to Friday with most work occurring between the hours of 10am – 5pm three days per week. Flexibility around personal and family commitments may be possible by negotiation.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Respond to client enquiries and enrolments over the phone and online, and provide advice and guidance to clients enquiring about public programs and customized programs.

Manage the sales process including soliciting, contracting, and delivering high quality customer service to clients.

Develop compelling training proposals responding to client needs, highlighting the value of NIDA’s training methodology and the benefits to be gained by participants.

Collaborate closely with NIDA Corporate Training’s permanent Client Relationship Management and Learning Design teams to deliver customized business training solutions.

Manage administration associated with course deliveries including client contracts, collecting enrolment requirements, and ensuring the quality of the client experience consistently meets and exceeds expectations.

Monitor and manage expenditure, following NIDA procedures and approval processes.

Undertake other duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Manage relationships and present valuable training opportunities for new and existing clients.

Staying informed about training programs and departmental direction despite a casual work pattern.

Ensuring professional and consistent standards of delivery and client interaction, keeping colleagues informed of client activity or expectation that needs to be addressed on days of absence.

Ensuring attention to detail in a busy environment.

Liaising effectively with a range of stakeholders (both internal and external).

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a positive telephone manner when responding to customer enquiries.

Demonstrated experience in establishing and maintaining positive commercial relationships in a service-driven and/or training organisation.

Demonstrated ability to increase sales, effectively negotiate and provide exceptional customer service.

A practical understanding of live performance and presentation delivery, and how the application of acting techniques can support professional development.

Ability to manage workload independently and effectively handle multiple projects under pressure.

Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to plan, remain calm and coordinate a high volume of varying tasks.

Proficiency with computer applications including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, collaborative tools and databases.

Demonstrates an understanding of NIDA Corporate Training’s philosophy of training, and a commitment to the pursuit of excellence.

Desirable:

Tertiary qualifications in business, marketing, or arts management and/or equivalent relevant experience

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment

Interest in the performing arts

Experience with OnCourse/Ish course management system or similar.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a Casual as ESA General Staff, Level 6, Step 1

Casual hourly rate $40.16 per hour

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 5 Jul 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Michael Neaylon, Acting Head of Corporate

email: michael.neaylon@nida.edu.au

mob: +61 2 9697 7550