AV Stores Technician

NIDA is committed to equity and inclusion and building a diverse community of staff and students. We believe intrinsically in the value of a learning place where each individual can bring their whole selves and contribute their unique perspective. We strongly encourage applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, cultural, regional, LGBTQI and disability communities.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a center of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practice-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

This position supports the efficient operation of NIDA as the elite Australian educational institute for the dramatic arts and of NIDA's venues as a commercial performing arts center by overseeing the procurement, storage and maintenance of the organization's portable technical theatre and screen equipment. The position requires a highly organised person with self-motivation, a demonstrated knowledge of basic technical theatre and screen equipment, software and systems. The position requires an ability to create and update technical documentation, oversee an effective hire/loan process for technical equipment for internal and external clients and a willingness to support NIDA's learning environment. The role is a minimum 38 hours per week with mutually negotiated call times.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Arrange the procurement, storage and maintenance of portable technical theatre and audio visual equipment.

Implement and maintain an effective asset registry/database for technical theatre and screen equipment.

Develop and maintain an effective loan system of equipment and hire system.

Remain abreast of emerging entertainment and events technology.

Contribute towards the safe, practical, and efficient, operation of all technical theatre and audio-visual equipment.

Undertake regular and as required testing & tagging of electrical equipment and maintenance schedule to ensure technical equipment is in safe working order.

Undertake regular stocktake of consumable items.

Ensure the video and audio equipment is set up on daily basis as for lectures, meetings, and presentations, as per the bookings.

As required, provide guidance in the safe and effective use of technical theatre and screen equipment.

Provide advice on developing technical operational procedures in conjunction with stakeholders/colleagues based on observations from the field as well as feedback from staff and students.

In collaboration with other staff, identify trends in equipment usage, emerging technical demands and opportunities to make recommendations regarding the continual improvement of the audio visual, Video, and technical theatre, inventory.

Work with stakeholders to meet the demands of NIDA’s evolving teaching programs and productions by providing new procedures and technological support, feedback, and advice on continuous improvement of NIDA’s screen and technical theatre technologies

Undertake other relevant duties as required by your manager or their delegate across all technical departments in support of NIDA Operations.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Managing a comprehensive workload and adhering to tight deadlines

Ongoing management of accurate and detailed documentation of technical equipment inventory

Managing delivery and timing of concurrent, competing tasks.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Relevant technical theatre and screen equipment and/or equipment store experience.

Proven understanding and high level of competency in use of relevant equipment and software.

Demonstrated ability to provide an excellent standard of customer service.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and a demonstrated ability to communicate information.

Proficient in the use of database software, preferably within the context of managing equipment inventory and loan/hire processes.

Hold or ability to obtain a Statement of Attainment in Electrical Testing and Tagging

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to work co-operatively as part of a team.

Proven ability to work independently, exercise initiative and take ownership of assigned tasks to completion.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

An ability to enact basic repairs upon damaged or faulty technical equipment, including a working knowledge of basic electronics.

Demonstrated time management skills in the context of teams and self.

Desirable:

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment. Entry Level understanding of Live Stream Broadcasts, Connecting and Streaming to CDN’s and configuring Video Encoders

Hold or ability to obtain a: Risk Work License for Basic Rigging and/or Forklift. Construction Industry Induction (White Card). Elevated Work Platform Operator License Yellow Card Scissor Lift (SL) and Mast Lift (ML).

Experience with CAD programs, such as AUTOCAD and/or Vectorworks.

Interest in the performing arts.

NIDA has an electronic management system in place to preserve corporate knowledge. As a result experience in using electronic records management systems or willingness to do so is important.

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This is a 3 year contract Full-time as Live Performance Employee Level 6 / Production and Support Staff Level 5 (Theatre).

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual leave loading (17.5%)

A short bus or light rail ride from Sydney CBD and Central Station*

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary flu vaccinations

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions (subject to availability)

Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Continuing professional development opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events*

Discounts for staff and immediate family members to attend NIDA Open short courses*

* Casual staff are welcome to enjoy these benefits

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11.30pm, 28 Apr 2022

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Chris Dickey, Technical Manager, Technical Operations, National Institute of Dramatic Art

email: chris.dickey@nida.edu.au

tel: +61 2 9697 7605