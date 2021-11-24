Associate Lecturer / Workshop Coordinator

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. Located at Kensington in Sydney, it is a centre of excellence in education and training. NIDA is unique in the world for its practise-based training training in the range that it offers which includes Acting, Design, Costume, Properties and Objects, Technical Theatre and Stage Management, Scenic Construction, Writing for Performance, Directing and Cultural Leadership.

POSITION SUMMARY

This role is responsible for the delivery of curriculum content within the Properties and Objects Department, mentoring students in the manufacture of properties for NIDA productions and the ongoing resourcing of the NIDA Properties and Objects workshop, studios and related areas.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Deliver curriculum content and asses student work and progress through the BFA (Properties and Objects) course in accordance with NIDA’s Assessment and NIDA Student Regulations.

Management and resourcing of NIDA Properties and objects workshop and studios.

Advise and support students in their technical queries and academic progress.

Undertake other duties as required by your manager or their delegate.

Adhere to all WHS requirements of the organisation and relevant associated legislation.

KEY CHALLENGES

Timely organise and provide tutors and students with the resources required for the delivery of curricular content.

Overview and mentor students in the correct and safe use of plant equipment, tools and materials.

Maintain effective communication with HOD Properties and Objects.

KEY PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

Reports to: HOD Properties and Objects

Supervises: NA

Internal: Education Department, POB Casual tutors, POB in-house tutors, NIDA Venues, IT, Human Resources.

External: Workshop equipment and material suppliers

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential:

Extensive experience with and technical understanding of workshop plant equipment, power tools and hand tools for the manufacture of properties and objects.

Applied experience working with a range of materials and constructive techniques for the realisation properties, objects and artworks in general.

Broad experience teaching and mentoring student in the the art, design and entertainment industries.

Demonstrated experience in the management of workshop resources and assets.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of WH&S regulations in a workshop and educational environment.

Demonstrated willingness to embrace organisational change including use of modern technology and an ability to analyse and problem solve in the context of change and continuous improvement.

Desirable:

Experience managing educational workshop resources and related assets.

Interest in the performing/dramatic arts, art and design and education.

Experience in a not for profit and/or government or educational environment.

CONTINUOUS REVIEW

POSITION PROFILE

Please download the position profile for more information about this role.

SALARY (TRP)

This a Part time 2-year contract at the Academic Level A, Step 3 remuneration package

BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR NIDA

Annual Leave Loading (17.5%)

Novated Car Leases

Workplace Banking

A short bus ride from Central Station and Sydney CBD

Light-rail to the NIDA front door and Sydney CBD

Discounted Health Club & Aquatic Membership at UNSW

Access to the UNSW Library

Complimentary tickets to NIDA student productions

Continuing Professional Development Opportunities

Discounts from NIDA bars during events

50% discount for immediate family members to attend the NIDA Open programs

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR

Essential components of your application

A cover letter which demonstrates your understanding of the role, including your capacity to fulfil the responsibilities

Your C.V. including two references who can comment on your professional experience

CLOSING DATE

11pm, 9th December 2021.

Only applicants who are shortlisted for interview will be contacted.

CONSIDERATIONS

You are required to have the right to live and work in Australia to apply for this role. This role is not suited to a working holiday visa holder.

A valid Working With Children Check for NSW is essential. Having one or being willing to get one and to support and implement NIDA’s Child Safe Strategies is necessary to undertake this role.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Marcelo Zavala-Baeza, Head of Properties and Objects, Course Leader, Centre for Design Practices

Tel: +61 2 9697 7658

Email: marcelo.zavalabaeza@nida.edu.au