ASSOCIATE COURSE LEADER, FIRST NATIONS

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital or disability status.

About NIDA

The National Institute of Dramatic Art is Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts. NIDA’s vision is to ensure that the next generation of creative leaders are enabled and empowered to tell powerful stories drawing on existing and yet to be imagined platforms. A destination for inspiring and innovative thought leadership, NIDA provides leading edge education through globally relevant, practice-based learning experiences.

FIRST NATIONS CONTEXT



NIDA is committed to engaging in the process of genuinely embedding Indigenous knowledge and practices within already prescribed, and overwhelmingly western-focused, academic teaching frameworks. NIDA has just announced The Balnaves Foundation as the Principal Patron of its First Nations Program. This philanthropic commitment from the Foundation will enable NIDA to welcome more First Nations students and encourage and support them through their journey and study at NIDA.

The Program includes three Bachelor of Fine Arts scholarships for First Nations students, three - 6 month paid internships, and funding for NIDA’s first Indigenous Elder in Residence over a six-year period. In addition to the scholarship program, and as part of the overall contribution to NIDA, the Foundation will also provide funding to enable an Indigenous Elder in Residence to offer wellbeing support and mentorship to all First Nations students.

POSITION PURPOSE



The focus of the Associate Course Leader is to build a deeper engagement with First Nations research, knowledges and practices in the Cultural Leadership course.

The Associate Course Leader, First Nations will collaborate with Cultural Leadership subject facilitators to create Indigenous-led content delivery, as well as course materials and resources. Cultural Leadership subject facilitators will engage in the process based on the principles of consultation, and culturally aware and culturally competent practices and behaviours.

The position is FTE 0.2 and will work alongside and within the broad direction of the Course Leader Cultural Leadership.

BACKGROUND



Established in 2016, NIDA’s MFA in Cultural Leadership program challenges students to question and debate the role of the cultural sector in our society and their place within it. It is designed specifically for those who already have active roles in the cultural sector and who aspire to facilitate resilient, new leadership models and practices.

Through part-time online learning and face-to-face intensives at NIDA in Sydney, students are encouraged to exchange and collaborate in innovative approaches to creative and professional practice. Topics covered include governance, cultural policy, new leadership modelling, communication, advocacy, cultural transformation, sustainability, and research generated through practice. Throughout the course students develop into future-focused arts leaders. Our graduates are actively engaged in a range of roles including arts festivals, performing arts companies, local government, arts funding and policy advisory bodies, libraries, performing arts venues, independent artists and producers, museums and galleries, creative industries and cultural service organisations.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES



The Associate Course Leader, First Nations responsibilities include;

Collaborate with Cultural Leadership subject facilitators and Indigenous subject experts in the design and implementation of Indigenous-led course content, course materials and resources.

Lead and/or participate in content delivery, as and when relevant.

Provide advice on national and international First Nations networks, resources, guest speakers, panellists, research and other teaching materials.

Support the engagement and participation of First Nations Cultural Leadership students.

Contribute to NIDA’s Indigenous Strategy Working Group.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA



Applicants should have:

A post graduate qualifications in a relevant discipline recognised in Australia, or equivalent professional experience.

A wide network of relationships within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultural sectors nationally, and First Nations networks internationally.

Experience in engaging with broader professional and academic individuals and institutions, including in social, cultural, health and education sectors.

Strong communication, organisational and presentation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to work collaboratively to engage students, teaching staff and guest speakers.

Demonstrated experience with the effective development and implementation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education programs or related arts and cultural programs.

TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT



Applications are only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. The filling of this position is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under subsection 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975.

The engagement will commence as soon as possible and cover the period through to 31 December 2022 in the first instance, with the possibility for extension.

The employment agreement is based on the equivalent of one day per week @ $112,000 per annum, pro-rata. However the pattern of work will vary to meet the demands of the course.

The course is structured to enable students to participate on-campus through four intensives each year (which last four or five days each and include weekends) - the role will be required to participate in part of each intensive.

The pattern of work will be established in the planning process for the commencement of the academic year.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact Karilyn Brown, MFA (Cultural Leadership) Course Leader:

Tel: 02 9697 7645

Email: karilyn.brown@nida.edu.au